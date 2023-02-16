Workers clear path at Catawba Bend Preserve as phase 1 construction continues

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Bend Preserve still has a long way to go before opening it’s gates to the public, but it’s beginning to look more like a park now that trails are being cleared through the forests for phase 1 of construction.

York County has enlisted Colorado company, Single-Track Trails to do that job. The workers say it hasn’t been easy with the weather and wet conditions, but they’re making progress with a little less than a mile of the path already completed and the first bridge put in place.

Catawba Bend Preserve sits on 1,900 acres in York County with the property hugging the Catawba River. In the end there will be a total of 25 miles of trails, with some gravel paths, bridges, and both lake and river views being featured as well.