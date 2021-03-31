Women’s History Month Spotlight: Friends Make Dream a Reality of Owning Boutique

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Two friends making their dream of owning a clothing boutique a reality right here on Rock Hill’s Main Street.

The shop is called The Gypsy Debutante. It started online in 2018 when April Jewett and Adrian Garson had a dream to own a boutique.

They would spend their time working online and doing pop-up events but when the COVID1-9 Pandemic hit those pop-up events stopped.

Later on they were approached by the owner of The Hickory Post about possibly having a space.

Now since late 2020 the two friends have been helping all women look and feel their best.

MORE: https://thegypsydebutante.com/