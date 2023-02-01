Woman’s Club super bowl super dips

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is once again offering its Super Bowl Super Dips for your football get togethers!

There are 7 dips to choose from, all homemade by the women of the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill.

The dips come in a 16 OZ. container for only $10.00.

Super Dips Offerings:

🏈 Roasted Pecan Blue Cheese Dip – 12oz

🏈 Cowboy Caviar Salsa* – 16oz

🏈 Biltmore Stable Cafe Pimento Cheese Spread – 16oz

🏈 Spinach Artichoke Dip** – 16oz

🏈 Buffalo Chicken Dip** – 16oz

🏈 Brattonsville Cheese Ring w/ Pepper Jelly – 16oz

🏈 Pineapple Pecan Delight – 16oz

*Vegan friendly | **Some Dips may require heating/warming

To order: 📧: wcrh.gfwc@gmail .com

Pick up is Saturday, February 11th from 11 AM until 2 PM in front of Nishie G’s at 727 Dilworth Lane in Rock Hill.

Call (803) 328-8888 Leave a message to order today.