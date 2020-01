YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Lake Wylie woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for poisoning her husband with eye drops. Lana Sue Clayton, 53, was originally charged with murder, but accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. She faced up to 50 years in prison. Investigators say her husband, Stephen Clayton, died in 2018 after Clayton poisoned his food with eye drops over a period of time.