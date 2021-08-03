Woman Identified in Death Investigation in Chester Co.

UPDATE: Below is the latest information from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death investigation of Linda Welch Robinson.

“On Monday, August 2, 2021 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area on Carpenter Road, in the Lewis Turnout community of Chester County, where an unidentified deceased female was located on the side of the road.

Sheriff’s Investigators, along with SLED Crime Scene Agents and the Chester County Coroner’s Office, processed the scene and seized evidence.

Personnel cleared the scene at approximately 3:00 p.m.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., the Chester City Police Department responded to Wal-Mart, located 1691 JA Cochran Bypass in Chester, and began an investigation into a missing person.

Chester Police Department Investigators learned that Linda W. Robinson, a 63 year old white female from Fairfield County, had been missing since before noon on August 2nd, and was last seen at the Wal-Mart.

Chester Police Department Investigators communicated with Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators regarding the possibility that Robinson may be the unidentified deceased female located on Carpenter Road from earlier in the day. Through coordinated efforts with both agencies, and the Chester County Coroner, it was determined that Robinson was in fact the deceased female located on Carpenter Road.

Upon receiving the information regarding the missing person (Linda W. Robinson), law enforcement agencies began searching for Robinson’s blue Honda Odyssey Van, which was located by law enforcement at 8:00 p.m. on August 2nd off of James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County. The vehicle has been impounded and processed by SLED’s Crime Scene Unit.

At this time, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public for any information regarding Linda W. Robinson and the blue 2009 Honda Odyssey van (SC Tag #NMW557).

Specifically, we are seeking any witnesses who may have seen Mrs. Robinson on the morning of Monday, August 2nd and/or the blue Honda Odyssey van. Homeowners and businesses are asked to review video camera footage and alert law enforcement if this vehicle was seen passing their area anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2nd.”

Persons with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131 or 803-385-5433.

Check back for updates.

