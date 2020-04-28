Woman Charged After Police See Video Of Child Riding On Hood Of Vehicle

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 26 year old is facing charges after police say her 5-year-old child was riding on the hood of a vehicle.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department say they received a video on Monday that showed a young juvenile riding on the hood of a vehicle at the Keiger Place Apartments.

Police identified and located driver of the vehicle and recorder of the video, Thrista Miquisha Johnson.

They learned Johnson’s child, who was on the hood, is only 5 years old and the video was recorded on two days ago.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson for unlawful conduct towards a child. Johnson turned herself in today, Monday, April 28th.

The Department of Social Services has been notified of the incident.

Rock Hill Police are continuing to investigate.