Woman Arrested In Armed Robbery At Lancaster Grocery Store

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman is in jail after authorities say she robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in Lancaster.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have charged 21-year-old Kadence DeAnna Swindall with one count of armed robbery.

They say around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Swindall entered the Food Lion on N. Main Street and handed an employee a note with her plans to rob the store.

Swindall also announced verbally that there were individuals outside ready to shoot.

The employee complied with Swindall’s demands. The suspect then left the area.

Soon after, deputies located Swindall and arrested her. She is currently in jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation also revealed a deputy dealt with a similar suspect earlier in the evening.