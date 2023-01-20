With All Seats Filled, Council Begins Approving Legislation with Economic Impact

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Watts Huckabee was sworn into office this week as the Representative for District Six – filling the remaining term of Brandon Guffey who resign after he was elected to the State House of Representatives.

There are now three new council members and Tuesday night was the first meeting with all together. The York County Council Chair says everyone on council has a diverse background with a Farmer, business owners, a lawyer, and a retiree.

The new York County Council approved the 2nd reading on a legislation that would bring a half-billion dollars of investment and more than 400 jobs to the county. The 3rd Reading is expected in February when we should learn the name of the company.

