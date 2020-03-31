Winthrop Votes To Reduce Rate For 2020 Summer Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Winthrop University Board Of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to implement a reduced rate for 2020 summer session classes.

The university’s summer tuition for in-state students already reflects a 20 percent discount as compared to fall and spring tuition.

The vote provides an additional 12 percent discount to all regular classes offered this summer only.

Interim President George Hynd said the move comes amid increasing uncertainties gripping Winthrop students and families from COVID-19.

“We recognize the concern many students and families have about continuing the Winthrop experience during this unprecedented and challenging economic time,” Hynd said. “The reduction is the right thing to do as it will help our students benefit from fewer dollars invested in progress toward their degree over the next few months. It is intended to help them stay on track for on-time graduation.”

Tuition per credit hour for in-state students will drop from $511 for undergraduates and $513 for campus-based program graduate students to $450 and $451 respectively. Out-of-state students will see a per credit hour reduction from $1,235 for undergraduates and $1,234 for campus-based program graduates to $1,087 and $1,086 respectively. Out-of-state students pursuing certificate programs will pay $850 per credit hour. Students already receiving specialized tuition discounts for their specific academic programs will continue to receive those same discounts.

For fully online programs, credit hour tuition will be $805 for the Master of Arts in arts administration; $686 for the Master of Business Administration; $660 for the Master of Education in special education intervention; and $836 for the Master of Social Work.

Winthrop’s division of academic affairs recommended to the board that Maymester (May 18-June 5) and sessions that are set to begin June 8 (B and C sessions) be totally online, with any classes that require on-campus meetings to be scheduled for the final summer session July 13-Aug. 12 (D session).

Provost and Executive Vice President Adrienne McCormick noted there are many reasons students may be interested in taking advantage of the discount.

“This reduction will benefit any student who wants to use summer to maintain momentum in meeting their goals, replace a grade or retake a course, as well as retain or regain their LIFE scholarship. It would also help students stay on track who may need a prerequisite for a fall course or who are looking to change their major,” McCormick said.

Winthrop’s goal is to provide 80 percent of summer 2020 offerings fully online. Almost 100 additional courses have been identified to move from face-to-face and hybrid formats to fully online offerings, compared to summer 2019. To ensure that these courses meet the university’s expectations for high-quality learning experiences, Winthrop’s Office of Online Learning has scheduled additional training to support faculty as they transform face-to-face and hybrid classes into online offerings across the curriculum.

Non-degree seeking students and those attending other colleges and universities will be able to take Winthrop classes at the reduced rate, as well.