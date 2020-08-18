Winthrop University Will Not Bring Back Tennis Program Despite Efforts To Save It

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University has announced that it will not reinstate the tennis program.

Winthrop’s president Dr. George Hynd released a letter regarding the decision as well as the initiative, “Save Winthrop Tennis”, that fought to keep the program.

“This summer, the Winthrop University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to eliminate the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Winthrop. The decision was informed by a variety of factors, but the need to reduce our annual budgets from across the university, including the Athletics Department, was the main factor in our decision-making process. Since the Board of Trustees vote on June 20, 2020, a group of tennis program supporters has actively worked to “Save Winthrop Tennis.” It is affirming of the value of the Winthrop experience when alumni and friends of an athletic program take such initiative on their own.

However, it is important to note that the “Save Winthrop Tennis” initiative is neither endorsed by nor represents in any fashion the desires of the university. Reinstatement of tennis at Winthrop University is not prudent or possible. I am writing to confirm, with the full backing of the Board of Trustees, that Winthrop has no intention of reinstating the tennis program. We have many challenges ahead and need to focus on making sure we have the resources necessary to meet the needs of our students in these most pressing times.

I know hearing the finality of this decision will be disappointing to many as there is no question that the tennis program has been the most successful athletics program in the university’s history. Since 2000, the men’s and women’s teams have won 23 Big South Conference titles, produced top-notch scholar athletes, and have brought many international students to the campus. Their contributions over a long period of time are valued and will always be a source of pride for the university.

The alumni and friends of tennis have initiated fundraising and media campaigns about which the public may have heard or been approached to support. While we can appreciate their passion and love for the program, it is important for me to share that some of the information the group is using in its solicitations is misleading and/or lacks context.

The alumni and friends backing “Save Winthrop Tennis” say the decision was “allegedly due to budgetary concerns.” Budget concerns are not an allegation; they are a continuing reality for all universities including Winthrop. Recent national media attention to this story has explained why tennis programs throughout the U.S. are vulnerable to elimination. Some notable universities besides Winthrop have cut their tennis programs or have announced ending dates, and have cited many of the same reasons that informed Winthrop’s decision: conference requirements in considering program elimination, inadequate facilities for practice and play, limited tuition and other revenue, and substantial international recruiting costs.

The funds raised by the alumni and friends, mostly through pledges, have used Winthrop’s name without our permission to fundraise for a program that was eliminated because of its inherent and associated costs. The major gift of $500,000 that the group is touting was in the works to help address the state of Memorial Courts before this summer’s decision and had a university matching component that now is financially untenable. The group says they can get the courts fixed this fall for far less than our initial estimates, but they are unaware of state purchasing requirements and realistic timelines for capital projects of this nature. I hope you find this information helpful.

I wanted you to have these facts so you can make informed decisions about how you choose to support Winthrop and/or the athletics department. I am working hand-in-hand with the Board to best manage a university facing fiscal challenges we’ve never experienced before. I support its decision and affirm that tennis will not be reinstated.

We are all disappointed that the reality of our present circumstance has led us to this unfortunate conclusion. Please reach out to me directly or Vice President for Athletics Dr. Ken Halpin for information on how you can support Winthrop moving forward.

With warm regards,

George W. Hynd

Interim President