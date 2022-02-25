Winthrop University Sorority Suspended

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Winthrop University Sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma, has been suspended. Per the sorority’s website, the Delta Pi Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma was founded in 1979 at Winthrop.

Read the official statement from Winthrop University:

The Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority at Winthrop University was recently suspended for three years after being found responsible for multiple violations of the Student Conduct Code. The suspension was issued by Winthrop University officials in cooperation with the Sigma Sigma Sigma national organization. The chapter was recently notified of the outcome, and information regarding the case will be shared on Winthrop’s website in compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act.

At Winthrop University, individual students and student organizations are expected to uphold and abide by standards of conduct that align with the institution’s core values. Cases of organizational misconduct are handled and resolved in accordance to the procedures listed in the Student Conduct Code. The purpose of these policies and procedures is to cultivate learning, encourage accountability and responsible decision making, and prevent the occurrence and re-occurrence of harmful behaviors.