Winthrop University Names Winthrop Alumnus Dr. Edward Serna as 12th President

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop’s Board of Trustees announcing on this Friday that Dr. Edward Serna will be the institution’s next visionary leader.

Dr. Serna, coming from University of Maine at Farmington, will take the seat as the 12th President following Dan Mahony’s vacant seat from back in February 2020. Interim President George Hynd, who has been serving since Mahoney left, has a contract that will expire in June of this year.

Dr. Serna said in his letter of intent, “My time as a nontraditional student at Winthrop University had a transformative impact on my life and launched my lifelong passion for the critical mission of public high education.”

“In closing, I want to again express my sincere gratitude for Winthrop University. My time on campus changed the trajectory of my life and eventually led to my calling of providing generations of students with the same supportive, life changing experience I had in Rock Hill. As an alumnus who cares deeply for this special place, I sincerely want you to pick the right leader to guide Winthrop to even greater success. While I believe I am that leader, I will warmly welcome and support the university’s selection. Regardless of the choice, I will always owe Winthrop a great debt,” Dr. Serna went on to say.

Again, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 with his family by his side, he accepted the position of 12th President of Winthrop University. Serna will join the Winthrop community on July 1st. He and his family, wife Lauren and daughters Anna Kate (12) and Caroline (7), will live in the President’s House on the Winthrop campus.

Winthrop University: Alumnus Edward A. Serna Selected as Winthrop University’s 12th President

To see Dr. Serna Biography click here

To see Dr. Serna Letter Of Interest & Curriculum click here

LINK TO FINALIST:

Related Links: Hynd Announced As Interim President

Winthrop Narrow Search For Next President