Winthrop University is weighing options for the future of its Golf Course

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University announced its Golf Course will be temporarily closed starting September 1, 2023.

Officials stated the upcoming U.S. Disc Golf Championship will once again be held at Winthrop University on October 5-8, 2023, and will make use of some of the golf course holes. The Championship event will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with plans to use the golf course as part of the redesigned USDG Championship course, or to support the tournament.

The University said the 9-hole course will take on a different purpose in an effort to expand on new athletic opportunities at the Rock Hill campus.

Later this Fall, Winthrop officials plan to work with Innova, the Disc Golf Leader, to evaluate the partnership between the two organizations while also determining the needs of the College Disc Golf National Championship set to be held in April 2024.

Winthrop said it will then come to a decision on the golf course’s future, and currently list three potential plans for how the popular park-like setting, just one mile from the main campus, could be used.

the ideas currently being considered are continuing the golf course in its current state, exploring the potential for a mixed use golf and disc golf course, and evaluating the feasibility of converting the golf course into an expansion of the disc golf offerings at the Winthrop Athletics, Recreation and Research Area.

Officials said that consideration of these options does not discount the history and legacy of the golf course and all the individuals associated with Winthrop who have fond memories of the course through the years.