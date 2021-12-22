Winthrop University Begins Iconic Fountain Restoration Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Driving down Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill, passing Winthrop University, you’ve probably noticed the iconic white water fountain that sits in front of Tillman Hall. Now, the more than 100 y/o fountain is being restored.

Leaders believe that Winthrop university’s fountain was created between 1918 and 1919. Over the years students have enjoyed many traditions around the fountain and it has become an iconic figure for the university.

Winthrop University’s Lori Tuttle, says, “What we were really sensitive to and wanted to ensure, the fountain restoration project had was the integrity of what the current fountain looked like — because it’s such an iconic symbol of Winthrop.”

Now, the fountain’s restoration is underway. Fundraising began with Winthrop Alumni classes who are celebrating their 50th years including the classes of 1970, ’71, ’72, ’73 and ’74.

Tuttle says, “It speaks to all alumni the campus community, the Rock Hill community.”

Winthrop’s facility leaders say the fountain has a twin built in connection to Florida State University’s fountain which was restored in the 80’s.

Winthrop University’s James Griggs, says, “Their project and their fundraising goal and their endgame was something that we kind of looked at as we went into this replacement project.”

The $500,000 project is in the design phase and leaders hope will be completed by August 2023.

Griggs shares, “Obviously we’re using the current fountain as the model for where we were going forward and you’ll see the renderings on the campus web page of kind of some of the future ideas that we developed to help the fundraising efforts.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson with more about the fountain’s face-lift.