Winthrop University Announces Fall Semester Date, Delays In-Person Instruction

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University recently announced the fall semester will begin online Aug. 24th.

It’s also delaying in-person instruction until Sept. 8th.

The university says it could revisit delaying on campus classes again, depending on what’s happening with COVID-19.

The school says health concerns and safety of students, faculty and staff are top priority, but added it’s committed to on campus learning.

New move in dates are being developed. Plans for the fall semester will be found on the Return to Learn website, which will launch in the coming days.