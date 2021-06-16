Winthrop University and Rock Hill Schools Partner to Offer High School Students Dual Credit Courses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Rock Hill High School will have the chance to enroll in dual credit classes. Winthrop University and Rock Hill Schools signing a memorandum and partnering to offer students that enrolled in Dual Language Immersion to get college credit for French and Spanish courses.

Winthrop University’s Interim President Dr. George Hynd says, “To form these partnerships is right for the University but it’s also right for the community. For the University it’s important that we reach out and let our students in the surrounding area know what academic courses we have that they can take and maybe get a jumpstart on their college career.”

Beginning in Fall 2022 students at Rock Hill High School who are enrolled in Dual Language Immersion French or Spanish will have the opportunity to get high school and college credit, simultaneously.

Rock Hill School District Superintendent, Dr. Bill Cook, saying, “This is a commitment that the district made many, many years ago as well as to the parents and students that are in the program. The reason it’s so important is because we want our students to be prepared not only to live in our school district and work in our community but also the state of the nation and be prepared globally.”

“So what we’re doing is making efficient use of resources we have in the larger community not only the schools, but the university as well, as I said to offer courses so they can get a jumpstart on their college career,” says Dr. Hynd.

