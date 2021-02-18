Winthrop to Hold Virtual COVID-19 Panel Discussion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Winthrop University’s John C. West Forum on Policy and Politics will host a Zoom event Thursday, February 18th on COVID-19 Insights: A Community Update.

Winthrop Interim President George Hynd – will talk about COVID-19 and Winthrop’s goals related to the pandemic.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys, Mark Nosacka Piedmont’s CEO and Rick Lee, a DHEC Board member will also provide updates.

There will be a Q an A session. It will take place at 6:30 PM on Zoom.

Register in advance at https://winthrop-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdO6rrz8uH9GKmJZU3x5hKcqesVl47V2f