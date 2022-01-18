Winthrop Students Celebrate MLK Day w/ Service Projects

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is a time to Remember, Celebrate and Act and often referred to as “ A Day On, Not A Day Off.”

That’s the case on the campus of Winthrop University as the school celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King with a 10 Day service challenge which kicked off today, January 17th.

The Service Challenge projects include gardening, tree planting, assembling care package, food donation sorting, playground refreshing and more.

Organizers say this is a good time to remind everyone of what we can accomplish when we work together.

Kinyata Adams Brown of Winthrop University said the organization and individual who completes the most service hours during the 10 Days will be recognized at the MLK Reflection lunch on January 28th.

You can follow the 10 Days of Service on Winthrop’s Social Media channels.