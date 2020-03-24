Winthrop Student Who Stopped By Residence Hall Tests Positive For COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A student who stopped by a residence hall on campus has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to the Winthrop’s Interim President, Dr. George Hynd.

The incident happened on Tuesday of last week when the student was picking up belongings during spring break.

The student followed the protocol of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and upon showing symptoms of the virus, sought medical advice and testing where he or she permanently resides.

While the resident was on campus for only a short time, precautions have been taken in the hall to sanitize shared space and frequently touched surfaces. These preventive measures will minimize the risk posed to other residents and the campus community.

Others who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified of possible exposure.

This student is receiving the full support of the university during this difficult time. It is important to note that our Winthrop community will likely continue to be directly and indirectly impacted by this unprecedented public health crisis in coming days and weeks.

The university does not intend to publicly announce each additional case, but it will remain vigilant in reinforcing the message that no one is immune to COVID-19 and all must do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

Winthrop has implemented a staggered sign-up process when it comes to picking up belongings. This, along with the school’s decision to close campus for the remainder of the semester, will make way for social distancing and limits the number of students in the halls.

Students are asked to practice social distance, practice good hygiene by observing respiratory etiquette and wash hands frequently, continually monitor health, reach out to health care provider if needed, and self-quarantine if symptoms develop.