Winthrop Student-Athlete Headed For Sweden After Receiving Scholarship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you get the chance to travel out of the country just for winning a scholarship, But that’s exactly the opportunity Winthrop student-athlete Bautista Vivanco has been given after receiving the Future Nobel Laureate Scholarship.

The scholarship will take the Track and Field athlete to Stockholm, Sweden in December where he will participate in an international field study.

He will also have the opportunity to take a project based course for a semester as well as an invite to the 2022 Nobel Week Dialogue.

While the scholarship isn’t helping out with his tuition cost, he says the value is much greater than that.