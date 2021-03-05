Winthrop Reacts to In-Person Graduation and Fall Plans

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS): Interim President Dr. George Hynd said his number one goal was to push for in-person commencement. After months of planning, the university has decided on five scheduled graduations in May. There are a few rules to keep everyone safe. Graduates must confirm their attendance in advance for themselves and their two guests. Those attending must wear a mask and plan to sit in the appropriate assigned seats.



Winthrop University is also hopeful that classes will be back to normal starting Fall 2021.

Dr. Hynd says they’re structuring next semester to run as normal as possible, with at least 80 percent of classes taught in person. First and Second year students are likely going to be required to live on campus. The University is continuing to monitor state and DHEC orders.