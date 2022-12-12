Winthrop President Honors Employee at Retirement after 52 Years of Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Can you imagine working at the same place all your life? One Rock Hill native is celebrating this after working at Winthrop University for more than 50 years.

That proclamation made at the retirement reception for Dorothy Barber who has been working at Winthrop for 52 years.

Barber joined the Ida Jane Dacus Library staff in 1970 and was later one of the first African American professional staff members to be employed full time at Winthrop. Her work at Winthrop consisted of accounting, technical services, and with her most recent position as the executive support specialist for the dean.

While at Winthrop Barber was known as a mentor for many of the African-American students hired by the library, but also for any student who needed a sympathetic ear.

Many of those who attended this reception described Barber as kind, caring and a really good friend.

She officially retired in 2008 but has stayed on as a temporary employee. The Winthrop Board honored her in November 2020 with a resolution honoring her golden work anniversary.