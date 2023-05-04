Winthrop celebrates multicultural and international experiences on Day of Understanding

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University holding an event to promote diversity on campus.

The university is calling Thursday, May 4th a “Day of Understanding“, and have been celebrating the day for the past four years. This years theme is “Multicultural and International Experiences” where a panel of international faculty members share their experiences as non-natives.

The faculty members were asked to share what others could do better to make them and others feel more welcomed. Many saying that by holding events like Day of Understanding, it helps give them a platform to tell people more about themselves which otherwise would not happen.