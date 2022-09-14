Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University.

The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022.

Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department for the past 14 years and is a graduate of Winthrop University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned his Master’s Degree. He is currently completing his Doctorate at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Educational Leadership.

He says Winthrop holds a special place and looks forward to working for and with all areas of the campus community to provide a safe and secure environment,