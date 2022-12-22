Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days.

The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.

keep a full tank of gas before going anywhere

keep blankets and warm clothes inside your cars in case you get stranded on the road.

If you are staying home and experience a power outage know make sure you follow these tips.

Have an Emergency Plan for Power Outages

Contact Power Company

Use Fuel Properly

Charge Phones

Check on Family / Friends

Stay home and wait for the power companies to get things back up and running

During those times it can be tempting to use external heat sources to stay warm and officials say that if you do choose to use them to be safe. If used incorrectly it can cause build up of carbon monoxide levels or start fires.

Duke Energy also reminds you to charge your cell phones in advance and make a plan to move family members, especially those with special needs to a safe location.

They say they are monitoring and preparing for any winter weather system that may cause power outages across the Carolinas this holiday weekend.