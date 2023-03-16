Williams joins Nothing Pink Organization

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Nothing Pink Organization is excited to announce that Carrie Williams has been hired as the Director of Operations & Development .

Carrie has a long family history of hereditary cancer and has been volunteering for the past 5 years.

Leaders add they are thrilled to have Carrie in this full time role so they can continue to grow the outreach and support for our community!

3/16/2023 – CN2 News