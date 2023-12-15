Williams & Fudge having fun during its 19th Annual Bike Race for the Kids

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Williams & Fudge holding its 19th Annual Bike Race for the Kids where community partners come out and race each other on bikes, and those bikes then get donated for Toys for Happiness.

this year Williams & Fudge collected 360 bikes to be donated for children, however before they are to be donated community members get the chance to have some fun.

This year’s community member to win the race was WRHI, with CN2’s Lucas McFadden participating with them.

Organizers say while they get to have fun on the bikes it’s important to remember who they are going to after all is done.

Toys for Happiness had more than 550 families reach out to have presents provided for their children.