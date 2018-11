The American Red Cross based here in York County and all over the country have had a very busy year – of course here at home there were big Hurricanes – but they also are called on the broader scale. One volunteer is getting ready to head out to help with the wildfires in California. Cn2’s Kathryn Andreoli catching up with him today ahead of the trip out west.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today! July 11th, 2018

On this edition of CN2 Today, we talk about the special mayo...