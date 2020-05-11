What’s Up Tri-County? Here’s What You’ll Find In Tonight’s News (May 11th, 2020)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Monday night starting at 6 p.m. on CN2 News.

  • Restaurants re-open dine in services in South Carolina. What does that look like here in the Tri-county?
  • What will happen with the Close Contact Industry. The Governor is expected to make a decision on what’s next for them on this Monday
  • A BIG Thank You from the Student Panel of the Palmetto Women’s Center as they surprise staff members at a school district with some sweet treats

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR