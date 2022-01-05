What’s Up Tri-County? Here’s What You’ll Find In Tonight’s News (January 5, 2022)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Wednesday starting at 6 PM on CN2 News.

Lancaster County EMS had an extremely busy 2021, so what is the outlook for 2022. We get to the bottom of the numbers as we speak with the Lancaster County EMS Employee of the Year.

An investigation is underway in the City of Rock Hill after a man was hit and killed by a train

One woman is starting the New Year in a new car after winning the vehicle in a raffle that will help build a homeless shelter in Lancaster County.