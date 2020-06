ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On What’s Cooking Wednesday we head down to Lauren’s Cafe and Events in York County. It is formerly known as McGill’s Store.

The owner, Lauren McGill says she is offering Father’s Day treats! Along with treats, the cafe is also open for breakfast and lunch Thursday through Saturday starting at 7 AM.

In the video above learn more about Father’s Day treats and the history of the new spot!

1598 SC-161, York. (803) 222-3785