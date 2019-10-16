What’s Cooking Wednesday – Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On What’s Cooking Wednesday host Renee O’Neil gets an inside look at the Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen in Lancaster. Pastor Ronnie Cunningham is the founder of the soup kitchen. In this story you will meet many volunteers who cook the meals to feed to thousands in need plus learn how to make a delicious sweet potato!
