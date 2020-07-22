What’s Cooking Wednesday – Forchetta Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 TODAY) On What’s Cooking Wednesday we head to Forchetta in Charlotte to get a cooking lesson from head chef, Luca Annunziata .

Chef Luca is the champion of the Food Network show, Chopped.

In the video above Chef Luca makes one of the dishes he made on the show.

To watch his episode visit – https://watch.foodnetwork.com/tv-shows/chopped/

The name of the episode is “Time and Turmoil”.

Currently forchetta is offering carryout/to-go from 3-11pm. Order online at forchettacharlotte.com or by texting forchetta to 33733.

Use code CHOPPED for a 10% discount on first order.

Forchetta is also offering family meals via online ordering, please order 24 hours in advance.