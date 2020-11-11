What’s Cooking Wednesday – Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On What’s Cooking Wednesday we hit the road and try the new Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden in Indian Land.

In the new space you will find a butcher shop with freshly made sausages and burgers. Not in the mood to cook? Try something off of Farm Haus’ made from scratch menu! There is something for everyone.

Also grab a drink and head out to the beer garden that offers a family-friendly atmosphere and live entertainment on select evenings.

Learn more here: http://www.farmhaus-sc.com