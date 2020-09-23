What’s Cooking Wednesday at The 901 Pitstop!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking for a meal just like grandma used to make it?
Stop by a new food truck in town, The 901 Pitstop!
Co owner, Chad Rockholt says the recipes come from his grandmother’s kitchen and he’s excited to bring them to the community.
You can find the truck parked at the corner of Ried Road and Mount Holly Road in York County Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM – 3 PM. Plus other locations in the evenings.
Make sure to follow them online for a full list of where The 901 Pitstop will be!