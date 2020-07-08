What’s Cooking Wednesday at Sweet Caroline’s

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this edition of What’s Cooking Wednesday we head to Sweet Caroline’s in McConnells!

The new spot is just off of Chester Highway, in York County, with a signature southern barbecue.

The owners say at Sweet Caroline’s they focus on making the freshest homemade recipes – using local foods for their customers.

They say their restaurant is unique because they listen to the wants of the community – saying they’re always looking for new menu items to add.

In the video above, reporter Rachel Richardson gets a first hand look at the menu and favorite dishes at Sweet Caroline’s!