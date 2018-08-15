What’s Cooking Wednesday at McGill’s Feeding Room Grill

When it comes to food, nothing tastes as good as fresh, local and family-owned. It that sense, the Feeding Room Grill at McGill’s General Store is a gem hidden in York, South Carolina. It’s attached to a general store that has been operating since 1888, but in 2015 the McGill family decided to turn the feeding room for the livestock into a grill. The best part about McGill’s is that it stays true to its roots — the place looks almost exactly like it did more than 100 years ago, and that’s part of its charm.