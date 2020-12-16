What’s Cooking Wednesday at Kounter Dining

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this week’s What’s Cooking Wednesday we get a look inside the new, Kounter Dining in Rock Hill.
The owner and chef, Rob Masone says the new spot offers an interactive dining experience!
Kounter Dining is located in the former McCrory’s Five and Dime which is a historical part of Rock Hill’s history.
The Friendship 9, a group of black men who in 1950 marched from Friendship Junior College to McCrory’s Five and Dime Variety Store on Main Street in downtown Rock Hill.
They were non-violent protesters who were arrested for attempting to order from the White’s Only lunch counter.
What made their demonstration unique, they were the first to choose to stay in jail instead of paying the bail.
Chef Rob left the original counter in the restaurant tp preserve the impact that day in 1960 had on the Rock Hill community.