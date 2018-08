WHAT’S COOKING WEDNESDAY: Ask any local in Chester, and they will tell you the best place to eat in town is Vinny’s Taste of Italy. You have to make reservations to get a table at Vinny’s, but the experience is certainly worth it. Vinny Lombardo is the chef and owner of the restaurant. Lombardo is from a small town close to Sicily, and he shares his Italian culture through slices of pizza and plates full of pasta. The vote is unanimous: Vinny’s Taste of Italy is as authentic as it gets.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, June 11th Show

Happy Monday! On CN2 Today our friends with SC Highway Patr...