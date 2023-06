ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this edition of CN2’s “The Rundown” Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down and discuss the latest happenings around the Tri-county.

From Father’s Day memories to Tega Cay’s Camp Cadet. They’re also talking Juneteenth and reminding everyone that Chasing the Wake has been rescheduled for this weekend. As always, there is much happening in your backyard.

Check out the video above to learn more about what’s happening in your local area.