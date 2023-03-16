Westminster Towers holds Turkish Festival to raise money for Turkey earthquake relief

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers in Rock Hill held a Turkish festival this Thursday as a way to raise money for relief groups in Turkey after an earthquake devastated the country.

Arzu Uranli the Resident Services Director at Westminster Towers, and who was also honored by CN2 News earlier this week as a Hometown Hero, is a native to Turkey. She spearheaded the event after learning about the earthquakes as a way to support the country she grew up in.

“When you are in need it is important that people understand that this is a small world and people that have gone through such a devastation can need all the help that they can get, as far away from the united states or any where in the remote parts of the world,” says Uranli.

During the festival Turkish tea and coffee was served, you could have your fortune read to you, Turkish music with traditional belly dancing, and vendors from across the tri-county including the American Turkish Association from Charlotte who also came to show solidarity.