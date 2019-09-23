Week 4 Football Highlights

Rock Hill Bearcats 35
York Cougars 7
Lugoff- Elgin 14
Fort Mill 7
Sumter Fighting Gamecocks 40
Northwestern Trojans 0
South Pointe Stallions 18
Greenville Red Raiders 7
Catawba Ridge Copperheads
7
Blacksburg Wildcats 22
Great Falls Red Devils 26
Dixie Hornets 7
Nation Ford Falcons 31
Indian Land Warriors 20
Chester Cyclones 33
Lancaster 12
Buford Yellow Jackets 38
Chesterfield Golden Rams 6
And it was a BIG night for Andrew Jackson as the Volunteers defeated North Central 40 to 7. The school was also celebrating their 50th Anniversary during Friday night’s football game. Past generations coming back to the same football field many say they enjoyed playing on themselves when they were in school.