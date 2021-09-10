Ways to Remember 9/11 in the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – There are plenty of ways to honor and remember 9/11 this weekend. Below are some local events taking place.

Rock Hill: Patriot’s Day Memorial Service, 8:45 AM, Service will be held on the Hampton Street side of City Hall (155 Johnston Street) near the flag poles in Rock Hill.

York: The annual 9/11 Memorial Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday, September 11th starting at 8 AM at the City of York Fire Department. 10 N Roosevelt St, York.

Fort Mill: The town of Fort Mill is holding several events on September 11th. First on Facebook, there will a Remembrance video featuring local first responders sharing

their memories of that day. The video can be viewed starting at 6 AM.

9/11 is also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance or Patriot Day, so the town of Fort Mill will be hosting its Second Saturday Service Litter Pick-up Initiative that day. Volunteers should meet between 8 and 9 AM at the Fort Mill Farmers Market on 106 North White Street, Just look for the white Town tent.

Then at 10 AM there will be an event at Walter Elisha Park at the Fort Mill Amphitheater on North White Street.

Fort Lawn: The Town of Fort Lawn in Chester County will hold a 20th Anniversary Ceremony for 9/11 at 1 PM at the Fort Lawn Community Center. 554 Main St, Fort Lawn.

Clover: On Saturday the town of Clover along with the Clover Fire and Police Departments, invite the public to come honor and remember the lives lost on 9/11/01. A Memorial Walk will take place at the Clover High School Track Field at 8 AM with the singing of the National Anthem.

There will also be a moment of remembrance at the Clover Community Center on Bethel Street the Clover Police Department ringing the siren to signal the timeline of events on September 11th. Clover Boy Scout Pack #1280 will be on site to collect any aged American Flags you may have that are in need of proper disposal.

York County: There will be a 9/11 Memorial event at the York County Fire Training Center at 8 AM on Saturday. The public is welcome. There will be speakers including council members, etc. York County Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road.

Comporium Pioneers 9/11 Memorial Charity Ride: The Comporium Pioneers is holding its 9/11 Memorial Charity Ride Saturday beginning at 933 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. You can still register for the event. It will end with a ceremony at the York County Fire Training Center’s 9/11 Memorial sit. www.comporiumpioneers.com

American Flags Over Sutton Road Bridge: The Rolling Thunder, Rock Hill Chapter invites the public from 8 AM until 10 AM to wave American flags over Sutton Road Bridge on Saturday. The event started in 2001 when U.S. Navy Veteran, Leonard Farrington grabbed his flag and headed to the bridge to honor those who died that day. Organizers say to please bring your own flag.