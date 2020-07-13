Watercrest Senior Living Community Prepares to Open New Memory Care Facility

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Indian Land is welcoming a new senior living community Watercrest Senior Living.

The new facility’s leaders say they have a lot to offer seniors and their families, including peace of mind about the safety and care of their loved ones.

The Watercrest Senior Living community is preparing to open its doors to seniors and their families. The facility’s leaders say the community offers a wide range of unique amenities and they most proud of their new memory care unit.

Joy Patterson, Executive Director, Watercrest Senior Living, says, “of course our memory care I think our biggest best amenity, if you wanna call it an amenity, for our residence and our families, and people in the community that really need that memory care setting.”

6 years ago, Wanda Rosa’s husband Tom was diagnosed with dementia. She says providing care has been an emotional journey for her.

Wanda says, “it’s been a long road for him and I think he will be very happy being able to be involved in activities that maybe I can’t do so well as these folks that have so much experience doing. But, I don’t wanna let him go but I know it is best for him.”

CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Watercrest’s leaders and families who are excited about what the new facility will mean.