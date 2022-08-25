Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting.

Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.

Hughes’ bond was Denied at his bond hearing that was held today, August 25.

The victim, who was shot in the neck and leg in the Waffle House park lot, is expected to recover as the injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers say this is an active investigation.

PRESS RELEASE: 8/25/2022

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continued to the investigate the shooting that occurred on August 20, 2022, at the Waffle House, 2553 Cherry Road.

Through the investigation Vernon Hughes, 25 of Chester, was identified as the shooter. Warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued for Hughes.

Hughes was located by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Rock Hill Jail. At his Bond Hearing on August 25, 2022, Hughes’ bond was Denied.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Date: 8/22/2022 RE: Attempted Murder

On August 20, 2022, at 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 2553 Cherry Road, Waffle House, for a shooting with a victim. Officers arrived on scene and found a group of people in the parking lot who advised the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center (PMC) for treatment. Additional officers responded to PMC to meet with the victim.

It was discovered the male victim was leaving the restaurant when a black male suspect, who was in the parking lot, presented a firearm shooting the victim in the neck and leg. The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The victim is expected to recover as the injuries are not life-threatening.