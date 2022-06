ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – And just a reminder…South Carolina does not register by party, so when you go to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, you can choose to vote in either parties primary.

To vote for local races, check both sample ballots on scvotes.com before you go to the polls.

the Polls are opened tomorrow – Tuesday, June 14th from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Photo ID will be required. Check HERE to find your precinct as several polling locations – especially in York County – have changed location.