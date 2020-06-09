Voters, Volunteers Taking Extra Safety Precautions While Out At Polls

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Voters across the state are coming out to cast their ballots in today’s primary.

But this years election process looks a little different than it has in the past.

Here in our county, York County elections and voter registration office says they’re so happy so many voters are abiding by COVID-19 restrictions.

Voters and volunteers are taking extra safety precautions, including voting with cotton swabs, wearing masks and keeping their hands sanitized.

Those leaders are also saying they’ve had to make more adjustments because they were 50 percent short on volunteers needed at precincts today, but they were so grateful to get help from unexpected places around the county.

“We are gonna be just over 400 folks out there at the polls. As you know we ended up combining some of our precincts,” Beth Covington said. “We didn’t have enough workers to open all 96 polling locations, so that was a challenge, but the community has done really well about making sure they’re at the right place so we’re really appreciative of that. So hopefully November will be better in the sense that hopefully COVID will be a little bit more behind us.”

Covington adds that although there are less precincts open around the county, she doesn’t think it will speed up the counting process.