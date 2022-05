CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 3,000 voters in Chester County saying no to a $263 million school bond referendum vote that took place over the weekend.

Voters turned down two other bond referendums, one in 2018 and another one in 2020.

This bond included 2 new high schools and many improvements throughout the county.

District leaders saying they are disappointed but are ready to move forward.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking to the superintendent about what’s next.

Click above for full story.