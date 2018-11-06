Voter Turn Out for Midterms Higher Than Expected

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Poll workers say lines were longer than usual.

At some places in the Tricounty volunteers said voters started showing up at the precinct at 6 AM before they opened at 7.

Based on the numbers being reported from the York County election’s office, officials said as of 2:00 p.m. numbers for turn out are higher than the 2014 midterm election.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage spoke with poll workers about why they wanted to get involved.