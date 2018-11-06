ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Poll workers say lines were longer than usual.
At some places in the Tricounty volunteers said voters started showing up at the precinct at 6 AM before they opened at 7.
Based on the numbers being reported from the York County election’s office, officials said as of 2:00 p.m. numbers for turn out are higher than the 2014 midterm election.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage spoke with poll workers about why they wanted to get involved.
Voter Turn Out for Midterms Higher Than Expected
