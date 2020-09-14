Voter Registration and Elections Officials Prepare for Election Season

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As we get closer to the presidential elections one place that’s especially busy, is the office of Voter Registration and Elections.

And workers tell us they’ve definitely seen a spike in interest than normally around this time in a presidential election.

Spokesperson Beth Covington says she knows people have concerns and the office is working to address them.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out 30 days prior to the election in early October.

This year you’ll have several different options to return those absentee ballots.

All of this information will also be in the packets.

Covington says, “We ask that they please read in their ballet packet all of the information concerning how to return their ballot…and people can also drop their absentee ballots…we will also have satellite offices in Rock Hill and we anticipate in Fort Mill.”

Covington says so far things have been busy but running very smoothly. She says the Post Office will run a courier to elections office with any ballots that come in later so that more ballots are counted.